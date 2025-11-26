Kazakh Culture Minister visits Sulaiman-Too Mountain Cave Museum Complex in Osh

The Kazakh Minister was accompanied by Askaraly Madaminov, Deputy Minister of Culture, Information, and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic, Mukhtar Karibai, Consul General of Kazakhstan in Osh, and representatives of local authorities.

Photo credit: Kabar

The delegation was met by the complex's General Director, Mederbek Esengeldiev. He introduced the guests to the museum's exhibition hall and spoke about cooperation with museums in Kazakhstan, including the Tamgaly State Museum-Reserve, and ongoing joint projects.

Photo credit: Kabar

The visit was an important step toward strengthening cultural cooperation and developing museums between the two countries, the report said.

It is worth reminding, a street, a museum, a garden square, and a monument dedicated to the eminent Kazakh philosopher, poet, and composer Abai were officially unveiled in the Kyrgyz city of Osh.