Kyrgyzstan highlights interest in energy cooperation within EAEU

The meeting focused on common energy markets and regional integration, cooperation in electric power, gas, and energy infrastructure.

Special attention was given to energy security and improving market mechanisms.

Minister Ibraev stressed Kyrgyzstan is committed to mutually beneficial energy integration and is ready to expand constructive dialogue and practical interaction with other EAEU members.

He highlighted reliable cooperation is essential for regional sustainability and development.

As written before, the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council with the participation of the Heads of State of the EAEU member states started its work on May 29 in Astana.