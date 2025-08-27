Kyrgyzstan harvests 60% of grain crops

Farmers harvested crops from 40.5 thousand hectares out of a total sown area of ​​678.4 thousand hectares. This is 29,200 hectares more than in the same period of 2024.

The highest yield for grain crops was recorded in Jalal-Abad region: 30 centners of wheat and 24 centners of barley per a hectare.

Corn harvesting has kicked off in Osh region.

Harvesting of vegetables, cucurbits, and potato is ongoing in all regions.

