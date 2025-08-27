EN
    Kyrgyzstan harvests 60% of grain crops

    21:45, 27 August 2025

    Nearly 60% of grain crops have been harvested in Kyrgyzstan, 24kg reported citing the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry.

    Photo credit: The Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan

    Farmers harvested crops from 40.5 thousand hectares out of a total sown area of ​​678.4 thousand hectares. This is 29,200 hectares more than in the same period of 2024.

    The highest yield for grain crops was recorded in Jalal-Abad region: 30 centners of wheat and 24 centners of barley per a hectare.

    Corn harvesting has kicked off in Osh region. 

    Harvesting of vegetables, cucurbits, and potato is ongoing in all regions.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan harvested 3.1 million tons of grain. 

