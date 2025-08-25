3.1 million tons of grain harvested in Kazakhstan

Harvesting is currently underway in 15 regions, including Akmola, Aktobe, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Turkistan, Abai and Zhetysu regions, as well as Shymkent.

East Kazakhstan, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, North Kazakhstan, and Zhetysu regions have reported high yields.

“According to preliminary data, 2.2 million ha of grain have been harvested, accounting for 13.7% of the total sown area, yielding 3.1 million tons. In addition, 24.4 thousand tons of oilseeds, 525.5 thousand tons of potatoes with an average yield of 239 c/ha, 1.6 million tons of vegetables with a yield of 286 c/ha, and 1.8 million tons of melons and gourds with a yield of 269.9 c/ha have been collected,” the ministry said.

The Ministry of Agriculture also reported high vegetable yields, including 319.5 thousand tons of cabbage with an average yield of 375.4 c/ha, 256.7 thousand tons of onions at 390 c/ha, and 98.8 thousand tons of carrots with a yield of 298.1 c/ha.

As reported earlier, harvesting campaign has kicked off in eight regions of Kazakhstan.