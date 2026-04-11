Kyrgyzstan, Germany expand hydropower and logistics partnership

Talks focused on advancing trade, investment, and cultural ties, as well as implementing agreements reached at the highest level. Both sides emphasized the importance of dialogue within the “Central Asia – Germany” format.

Kasymaliev highlighted Kyrgyzstan’s interest in expanding collaboration with Germany in hydropower, agriculture, transport, logistics, infrastructure, and tourism.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to deepening the partnership and moving forward with joint initiatives.

To note, rail freight between Kazakhstan and Central Asia up 34%.