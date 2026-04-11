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    Kyrgyzstan, Germany expand hydropower and logistics partnership

    19:11, 11 April 2026

    Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev met with Günther Krichbaum, Germany’s Minister of State for European Affairs, to discuss strengthening Kyrgyz-German cooperation, Qazinform News Agency cites Kabar.

    Kyrgyzstan, Germany expand hydropower and logistics partnership
    Photo credit: Kabar

    Talks focused on advancing trade, investment, and cultural ties, as well as implementing agreements reached at the highest level. Both sides emphasized the importance of dialogue within the “Central Asia – Germany” format.

    Kasymaliev highlighted Kyrgyzstan’s interest in expanding collaboration with Germany in hydropower, agriculture, transport, logistics, infrastructure, and tourism.

    At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to deepening the partnership and moving forward with joint initiatives.

    To note, rail freight between Kazakhstan and Central Asia up 34%.

    Kyrgyzstan Central Asia Germany Logistics Energy Mineral resources Industry Government Economy Agriculture Transport Tourism
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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