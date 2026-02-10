Kyrgyzstan, France discuss direct flights

During the talks, they debated the possibilities of launching direct flights between France and the Kyrgyz Republic by French air carriers.

The discussion focused on the prospects for developing bilateral cooperation in civil aviation and tourism, as well as expanding transport accessibility and strengthening business and humanitarian ties between the two countries.

Airports of Kyrgyzstan expressed interest in expanding its international route network and confirmed its readiness to explore this area in practice with its French partners.

To note, Kazakhstan’s flagship carrier Air Astana opened ticket sales for regular flights to Larnaca, Republic of Cyprus.