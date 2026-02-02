Air Astana to launch flights to Cyprus

The airline will operate flights from Astana and Almaty between June and September 2026.

Flights from Astana will run from June 2 to September 5, operating on Tuesdays and Saturdays. The outbound journey takes 5 hours 40 minutes, while the return flight is 5 hours 5 minutes.

Flights from Almaty are scheduled between June 4 and September 6, operating on Thursdays and Sundays. The outbound flight lasts 6 hours 5 minutes, with the return flight taking 5 hours 30 minutes.

All flights will be operated by modern Airbus A321LR aircraft.

