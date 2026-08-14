Kyrgyzstan finalizes preparations for VI World Nomad Games

Those gathered reviewed the overall program, including cultural, sporting, and scientific events and the closing ceremony concept.

They also discussed logistics issues, transportation, accommodation, accreditation, and medical/sanitary support and readiness of major venues, including the Kyrchyn Ethno-town, Nomadic Civilization Center, Rukh-Ordo complex, a hippodrome and sports arenas.

The opening ceremony is scheduled for August 31 at the new national stadium in Bishkek.

Main competitions and programs will be staged between September 2 and 6 in Cholpon-Ata and the Kyrchyn Gorge, Issyk-Kul region.

The snow leopard “Batai” became the Games’ mascot, symbolizing strength and heritage.

In May, Bishkek launched the “100 days countdown” electronic board.

Kyrgyzstan is considering legal recognition of its role as the spiritual and coordinating center of the World Nomad Games.

According to the physical culture and sports state agency, competitions in kok-boru and kokpar will be held as separate disciplines.

Earlier, Kyrgyzstan unveiled a 10,000-seat arena ahead of the World Nomad Games.