Kyrgyzstan exports farm products to over 60 countries

He said that protocols on 15 types of goods have been signed with China as part of state support for the export of domestic agricultural products. Signing protocols on three more items is planned for the near future. Furthermore, the possibility of exporting 17 types of products without mandatory protocoling has been created.

"The following agricultural export registries are included: 462 enterprises for the EAEU countries, 37 for China, 53 for Uzbekistan, 12 for Turkiye, and 68 for the European Union. In total, more than 60 types of products are exported to more than 60 countries," Torobaev said.

He also emphasized that, as a result of the agency's work, official permission was received to sell Kyrgyz honey in the European Union.

Earlier, it was reported that Kyrgyzstan reported a record vegetable harvest in 2025.