Kyrgyzstan exports 3.8mn kg of walnuts in 2025

According to the regional representative office of the President, there are more than 35 thousand hectares of walnut forests in Jalal-Abad oblast, concentrated mainly in Suzak, Bazar-Korgon, and Aksy districts.

In 2024, the export of walnuts and walnut essence from the region exceeded 1 billion 347 million soms.

During the discussion, the head of the region, Tilek Tekebaev, stressed the need to take specific measures to preserve, increase, and protect walnut areas, as well as to process products. He noted that the involvement of scientific experts in this process will ensure the long-term sustainability and economic efficiency of the project.

The goal of the meeting was to develop a high-quality feasibility study aimed at creating an economically viable, sustainable nut and fruit cluster that would benefits more than 2,000 farmers in the region.

