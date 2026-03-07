Kyrgyzstan exports 17 tons of flowers in two months

According to the ministry, flowers from Kyrgyzstan are primarily exported to Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Armenia, and other countries.

It is noted that the volume of flower exports is increasing every year. Thus, by the end of 2024, 13,049,405 flowers were exported abroad. In 2025, export volumes increased even further, reaching 24,099,696 flowers.

Also, in the first two months of this year alone, Kyrgyzstan exported 17 tons, or 213,745 flowers. "Uzbekistan purchased the bulk of the exported flowers, becoming one of the main importers," the report says.

According to experts, the country's floriculture industry has been actively developing in recent years.

Earlier, it was reported that Türkiye exported some 80 million flowers to 35 countries, primarily the Netherlands and the UK, for International Women’s Day on March 8,