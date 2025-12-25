Kyrgyzstan named among world’s Top 50 holiday destinations

Kasymaliev highlighted tourism as one of the fastest-growing sectors of Kyrgyzstan’s economy. Construction has begun on the Ala-Too Resort, a four-season ski complex in the Ak-Suu district of Issyk-Kul region, covering 3,916 hectares across Jyrgalan, Ak-Bulak, and Boz-Uchuk zones.

Special focus is being placed on upgrading facilities in the Issyk-Kul region and Cholpon-Ata, where sanatoriums, hotels, and beaches are being modernized to meet international standards.

Kasymaliev emphasized Kyrgyzstan’s rising global profile. In 2025, the country was ranked among the top 50 holiday destinations worldwide by the Financial Times.

It was also recognized by The Guardian as one of the best destinations for ethnic tourism.

He noted that these achievements reflect Kyrgyzstan’s growing reputation as a diverse and attractive travel destination.

It is worth reminding, CNN Travel names Almaty top destination for 2025.