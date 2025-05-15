Kyrgyzstan, EU to enhance cooperation in energy, transport infrastructure, trade and investment

The meeting focused on a broad range of issues related to Kyrgyzstan–EU cooperation, with both sides discussing opportunities for expanding and deepening the partnership. In this regard, they welcomed the positive momentum in high-level political dialogue in recent years.

Minister Kulubaev reaffirmed Kyrgyzstan’s interest in strengthening its engagement with the European Union, particularly in key areas such as environmental sustainability, digital transformation, and human capital development. The conversation also highlighted the importance of enhancing cooperation in trade and investment, energy, and transport infrastructure.

Photo credit: MFA of Kyrgyzstan

Ambassador Stiprais, for his part, underlined the EU’s continued commitment to deepening its cooperation with Kyrgyzstan and expressed the Union’s readiness to support initiatives aimed at boosting economic ties and promoting sustainable development.

The parties agreed to maintain a constructive dialogue and continue joint efforts to advance the bilateral partnership.

Earlier it was reported that Kyrgyz city of Osh joined the EBRD Green Cities programme.