Kyrgyz city of Osh joins EBRD Green Cities programme

The city is set to launch a Green City Action Plan (GCAP), and initiate a municipal project aimed at improving water treatment facilities. The City’s GCAP, which will be developed in close cooperation with the EBRD, will help to improve the city’s sustainability and climate resilience and raise living standards.

Home to more than 450,000 people and known as the country’s southern capital, Osh will receive a sovereign EBRD loan of up to €4 million for the benefit of the Osh Municipal Water Company.

The Bank’s loan will help to upgrade the city’s municipal wastewater treatment plant by increasing its daily processing capacity by 40,000 m3. It will be complemented by a parallel €4 million loan from the European Investment Bank, a €1.3 million investment grant from the Green Climate Fund (GCF) and a €3 million investment grant from the European Union (EU). The proceeds will be used to finance specialist equipment and construction work, as well as pre-commissioning and design work. The project will also benefit from an additional EU grant for technical cooperation.

The EBRD has been active in the Kyrgyz Republic since 1992, investing almost €1.1 billion in the country through 265 projects, mostly in sustainable infrastructure and the private sector.

As earlier reported, the EU provides funding to mitigate the impact of measles in Kyrgyzstan.