Kyrgyzstan, Ethiopia set to bolster ties as new envoy takes office

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the ceremony, the ambassador conveyed greetings and best wishes on behalf of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Nurgozhoevich Zhaparov, emphasizing Kyrgyzstan's readiness to continue strengthening win-win cooperation with Ethiopia, both bilaterally and within international organizations.

In turn, the president of Ethiopia congratulated Zhaparov on his appointment as Kyrgyzstan's first ambassador to Ethiopia and expressed confidence in the further strengthening of Kyrgyz-Ethiopian relations.

President Taiye Atske Selassie also expressed gratitude and warm greetings to the president of the Kyrgyz Republic.

