Kyrgyzstan establishes diplomatic relations with Tanzania

The Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry reported that, a signing ceremony for a Joint Communiqué on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries took place during the talks. Minister Kulubaev expressed confidence that this meeting will serve to strengthen and further develop bilateral relations between the Kyrgyz Republic and the United Republic of Tanzania.

The parties also agreed to begin work on expanding the legal framework and discussed current areas of cooperation, including deepening political dialogue, developing trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian ties, and strengthening partnerships within the UN and other international organizations.

At the end of the meeting, Minister Kulubaev thanked his counterpart for his continued support of the Kyrgyz Republic's initiatives and invited him to visit Kyrgyzstan at a convenient time.

