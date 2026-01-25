Kyrgyzstan elected chair of SPECA Programme for 2026

According to the Ministry of Justice, during these events, the Kyrgyz Republic was elected to chair the SPECA Programme for 2026.

The chairmanship opens up additional opportunities for the Kyrgyz Republic to strengthen the country's international authority, promote national interests, and contribute to the steady development of the SPECA Programme.

Another important outcome of the events was the adoption of the necessary documents for the launch of the SPECA Fund. The Fund's activities will be aimed, among other things, at implementing projects in the Kyrgyz Republic.

The SPECA Programme Steering Committee meets annually and provides overall guidance to the Programme, including setting strategic priorities, approving work plans, reviewing reports, and making decisions on the activities of thematic working groups.

