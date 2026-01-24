Kazakhstan’s exports to SPECA nations rise by 15%

Speaking at the opening of the Forum, Darbayev emphasized that SPECA has proven itself to be an effective regional platform that contributes to the deepening of trade and economic integration, the development of transport connectivity and the promotion of sustainable development in Central Asia. Kazakhstan, in turn, is ready to join the implementation of initiatives in the field of trade, logistics, sustainable infrastructure and innovation.

Photo credit: The Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan

He noted that Kazakhstan's trade and economic cooperation with SPECA countries is showing steady positive dynamics. In January-November 2025, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and SPECA countries amounted to $8.7 billion, an increase of 10.1% compared to the same period last year. Exports from Kazakhstan grew by 15% and reached $6.7 billion, reflecting the expansion of Kazakhstani producers' participation in regional supply chains.

Kazakhstan's progress in simplifying trade procedures was also highlighted. In 2023, Kazakhstan fully implemented its obligations under the World Trade Organization Agreement on Trade Facilitation, becoming one of a few countries in the region to complete this process.

Kazakhstan successfully applies digital tools to support business. In order to increase transparency and accessibility of information for business, Kazakhstan has launched the National Trade Portal tradeinfo.kz, offering descriptions of more than 80 import, export and transit procedures. The portal is integrated with the regional platform Central Asia Gateway, which has been recognized by the UN as the best trade portal in the world.

The forum concluded that further deepening cooperation within SPECA will contribute not only to the growth of mutual trade, but also to the sustainability and competitiveness of Central Asian economies as a whole.

Photo credit: The Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan

It should be noted that Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan and Afghanistan are the participants of the United Nations Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA), established in 1997.

