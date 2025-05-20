Kyrgyzstan, EDB seek for joint implementation of digital projects

As reported by the Cabinet of Ministers, during the meeting the parties discussed key areas of cooperation, as well as the implementation of joint digital initiatives and projects in the field of ecology, transport, tourism, migration and other relevant areas.

The head of the Cabinet confirmed the interest of the Kyrgyz side in cooperation with the Eurasian Development Bank, the Digital Initiatives Fund.

Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Development Bank Tigran Sargsyan, in turn, expressed readiness to deepen the partnership and further interaction in the country's priority economic sectors.

The parties emphasized their commitment to the joint implementation of digital projects.

Earlier it was reported that British Export Credit Agency expressed readiness to support projects in Kyrgyzstan.