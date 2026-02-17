Kyrgyzstan drives surge in Uzbekistan’s tourism

It is reported that 950,278 people visited Uzbekistan for tourist purposes in the reporting month, according to the Uzbek National Statistics Committee. The increase is 271,600 people, or 40% year-over-year.

It is worth noting that neighboring countries lead in the number of visitors to Uzbekistan. In particular, 282,798 tourists are from Kyrgyzstan, 244,373 from Tajikistan, and 207,858 from Kazakhstan.

In addition, 69,070 tourists from Russia, 43,572 from Afghanistan, 28,150 from Turkmenistan, 25,666 from China, 12,740 from Türkiye, 6,095 from India, and 3,237 from South Korea were recorded.

