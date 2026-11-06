Kyrgyzstan discusses Bishkek monorail project with China's BYD

The Chinese delegation arrived in Kyrgyzstan for a working visit at Torobaev's invitation.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the project's implementation and prospects for further cooperation in developing modern urban transport infrastructure.

The proposed monorail is primarily a social project aimed at addressing one of Bishkek's major urban challenges - traffic congestion - while improving the overall transport situation in the capital.

The participants highlighted the importance of a comprehensive approach to the project, noting its potential to enhance public mobility, modernize the city's transport infrastructure and improve the urban environment.

Representatives of the Bishkek City Hall, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Transport and Communications and other relevant institutions also attended the meeting.

BYD, headquartered in Shenzhen, China, was founded in February 1995 and has become a major global manufacturer of electric vehicles and rechargeable batteries.

Beyond the automotive industry, the company develops urban rail transit systems, including SkyRail, an elevated monorail solution designed for passenger transportation in cities. BYD has experience in developing and implementing innovative transport projects in international markets.

Earlier, it was reported that Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan seek to expand military cooperation.