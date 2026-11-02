Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan seek to expand military cooperation

As part of the official visit, the Kyrgyz delegation met with Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov. The discussions focused on current military cooperation, prospects for expanding bilateral ties, joint military exercises and training programs, as well as the exchange of experience to improve the professional skills of military personnel and enhance the combat readiness of both countries' armed forces.

During the visit, the delegation also paid tribute to those who lost their lives defending Azerbaijan's independence and territorial integrity. The representatives visited the Alley of Martyrs and laid flowers at the Eternal Flame memorial.

Military education was another key focus of the visit. The Kyrgyz delegation familiarized itself with the activities of the Jamshid Nakhchivanski Military Lyceum and Azerbaijan's National Defense University, examining their education systems, training facilities and approaches to preparing military personnel.

The delegation also visited Kyrgyz servicemen currently studying at the Heydar Aliyev Military Institute. Officials were briefed on the students' academic progress and training conditions.

The visit reaffirmed Kyrgyzstan's and Azerbaijan's shared interest in strengthening bilateral relations, expanding military cooperation and further developing collaboration in military education and personnel training.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan signed 14 cooperation documents at an interregional forum.