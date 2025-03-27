Kyrgyzstan develops sustainable tourism, opens new routes for birdwatching

According to the Ministry of Economy, one of the important areas of sustainable tourism is birdwatching, which not only attracts tourists, but also plays an important role in preserving biodiversity and environmental education of the population.

As part of the initiative to develop the Teskey Geopark, located on the southern shore of Issyk-Kul Lake, a presentation of eight specialized routes for birdwatching took place. This initiative is being implemented within the framework of the Green Economy and Sustainable Development of the Private Sector in the Kyrgyz Republic program, implemented by GIZ with financial support from BMZ, the EU and the Government of Switzerland.

In addition, the initiative provides support to three craft workshops uniting more than 50 women from the Jeti-Oguz and Ton districts. These workshops create souvenir toys inspired by the region's natural diversity and new tourist routes.

The launch of new birdwatching routes and the development of handicraft production help promote Kyrgyzstan as a destination for responsible ecotourism. This not only helps preserve the environment, but also has a positive impact on local communities, increasing their economic potential and sustainability.

As reported earlier, over 95% of tourists visiting Kyrgyzstan are from Central Asian states.