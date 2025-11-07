Kyrgyzstan curbs food price hikes

No increases have been recorded for socially important commodities—flour, bread, milk, rice, sugar, pasta, and eggs, since the beginning of the year.

The rise in sunflower oil prices is due to the rising cost of imported raw materials, but there is no threat of shortage: safety stocks have been built up, and stabilization is expected after the arrival of the new harvest.

Meat (beef, lamb) continues to follow the global upward trend, but growth rates in Kyrgyzstan remain restrained thanks to the measures taken.

Domestic production fully covers the country's needs for key items, potatoes, vegetables, milk, sugar, meat, and eggs. This reduces the risk of shortages even during external shocks.

Measures taken by the Ministry:

Meat price: temporary ban on the export of cattle, and targeted regulations are being implemented.

Oil stockpiling: safety stocks have been formed, and shortages are not expected.

Social goods monitoring: weekly price and inventory monitoring is conducted, and prompt responses are provided in the event of fluctuations.

Producer support: conditions are being created to increase domestic production and reduce dependence on imports.

Markup control: unjustified markups and unfair market prices are being controlled.

