Kazakhstan doubles procurement from domestic producers to curb food prices

The minister recalled that, under the President’s directive, a comprehensive set of measures is being implemented to improve citizens’ quality of life and stabilize consumer prices.

To further stabilize prices for socially significant food products, the funding for the procurement of goods from domestic producers will be doubled. This step will lead to a reduction in the cost of these essential food items. At the same time, the signing of memorandums with domestic producers and retail chains on key categories of socially important goods to maintain stable wholesale and retail prices will be ensured, said Shakkaliyev.

Additionally, direct deliveries of affordable beef will be organized to all regions of the country.

The minister highlighted that this work will continue on a systematic basis, in line with the priorities of the state’s economic policy and the objectives set by the Head of State.

Earlier, it was reported the Government of Kazakhstan announces anti-crisis measures to stabilize economy and protect citizens’ incomes.