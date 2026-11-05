Kyrgyzstan considers complete ban on energy drink production and imports

According to the presidential directive, the government has been given one month to assess the proposed restrictions and six months to introduce the necessary regulatory measures.

Zhaparov expressed concern over the sharp increase in energy drink consumption, noting that more than 36 million liters were consumed in Kyrgyzstan during the first half of 2026 alone.

The president warned that the growing popularity of such beverages could pose serious risks to public health, contributing to an increase in dangerous diseases and placing additional pressure on state healthcare spending.

He stressed that protecting the nation's gene pool and developing healthy human capital should take priority over the economic benefits generated by the energy drink industry.

In this regard, the government is prepared to forgo approximately 1.5 billion soms in annual tax and customs revenues currently collected from the production and import of energy drinks, Zhaparov said.

Earlier, Qazinform reported England would ban energy drinks for under-16s.