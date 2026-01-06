Kyrgyzstan commissions 63 agricultural enterprises in 2025

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, these are trade and logistics centers, grain processing plants, dairy farms, enterprises producing meat, fish, wool, vegetable oil, fruit and vegetables, as well as organic production facilities. The implementation of these projects enabled to create 2,707 jobs, contributing to regional development, increasing employment, and strengthening the production potential of the country's agro-industrial complex. Furthermore, in January-November 2025, the share of food processing enterprises in the republic's total industrial output was 17.4%.

According to preliminary estimates, in January-November 2025, agro-industrial enterprises produced food stuffs worth 94.2 billion soms at current prices. The physical volume index was 127.8%.

In line with the Kyrgyz Republic’s 2030 Development Program and state policy objectives for advancing the agro‑industrial complex, 385 agricultural processing plants are scheduled to be commissioned. This initiative is expected to raise the processing rate to 25%, supported by a total investment of 20.96 billion soms.

"By 2026, 75 agricultural processing plants are planned to be commissioned, with estimated investment volumes totaling 9.1 billion soms. The Ministry will continue its comprehensive efforts to achieve the established targets," the agency emphasized.

Earlier, it was reported that Kyrgyzstan launched Chinese-funded waste-to-energy plant.