Kyrgyzstan launches Chinese-funded waste-to-energy plant

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov said the factory would help solve waste processing issues while generating electricity and creating jobs.

He added that the project would significantly improve the environmental conditions in the capital and contribute to the electricity supply for the population.

In an interview with the press, Vice Mayor of Bishkek Ramiz Aliev said that the project would aid the city's fight against smog by converting waste into clean energy.

The construction and operation of the factory were financed by Hunan Junxin Environmental Protection Co., Ltd. Its chairman, Dai Daoguo, said the company was committed to ensuring that the project operates safely, stably and in an environmentally friendly way, and would fulfill its social responsibilities so that the benefits of development reach local residents.

Construction of the facility began in August 2024. Designed with a waste-processing capacity of 3,000 tons per day, the project will initially operate at 1,000 tons per day, generating approximately 146 million kWh of electricity annually and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by an estimated 100,000 tons per year.

More than 200 representatives from both countries attended the event.

