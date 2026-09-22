Kyrgyzstan commissions 281 enterprises over past 3 years

According to the Economy and Commerce Ministry, the projects attracted over 2 billion US dollars in investments and generated some 20,800 jobs.

According to official data, 47 new industrial enterprises are scheduled to be commissioned across the country before the end of 2026 in agro-processing, food production, building materials, pharmaceuticals, development of energy, and logistics.

The 100 industrial enterprises project aims to boost domestic production, increase raw material processing, expand import-substituting and export-oriented products and create new workplaces.

To note, Alatau City and S Korean сompanies launch a pilot digital twin project.