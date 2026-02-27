EN
    Share of women in Kyrgyzstan's public positions stands at 28%

    05:21, 27 February 2026

    As of today, the share of women in political public positions in Kyrgyzstan is 28%, and in political municipal positions is 2.8%, Qazinform News Agency cites Kabar.

    Share of women in Kyrgyzstan's public positions stands at 28%
    Picture source: kabar.kg

    According to the press service of Kyrgyzstan's Agency for Civil Service and Local Self-Government, 23% of civil servants holding managerial positions in administrative services in state bodies are women. In local self-government bodies, 42% of managerial positions are held by women.

    There are 627 candidates in the personnel reserve. 95 of them are women. This is 15.7% of the total number of candidates:

    • for the position of mayor of a city of national significance — 2;
    • for the positions of head of local state administration and mayor of a city of regional significance — 11;
    • for the positions of deputy head of local state administration, mayor of a city of district significance, and head of aiyl okmotu (self-government) — 68;
    • for the positions of deputy mayor of a city of national, regional, and district significance — 14.

    Earlier, to ensure gender balance in public administration, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov signed amendments to certain decrees.

    World News Kyrgyzstan Central Asia Women Society Gender equality
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
