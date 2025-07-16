EN
    Kyrgyzstan, China's XUAR outline key areas of economic cooperation

    12:58, 16 July 2025

    On Tuesday, July 15, Deputy Minister of Economy of the Kyrgyz Republic Sanzhar Bolotov held a meeting with He Zhong Yu, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of the People's Republic of China, in Bishkek, KABAR reported.

    Photo credit: Kabar

    The parties discussed key vectors of bilateral cooperation, emphasizing four priority areas of cooperation: agriculture, green energy, trade and tourism.

    Sanzhar Bolotov emphasized the interest of the Kyrgyz Republic in expanding economic ties with the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. He noted high export, tourism and industrial potential of the country, as well as sustainable growth of the construction sector.

    Following the talks, the parties expressed readiness to intensify dialogue and begin implementing specific joint initiatives aimed at strengthening practical cooperation.

    Earlier it was reported that trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and China reached $11.5 bln in first 5 months of 2025.

    Central Asia Kyrgyzstan China World News
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
