Kyrgyzstan, China's XUAR outline key areas of economic cooperation

The parties discussed key vectors of bilateral cooperation, emphasizing four priority areas of cooperation: agriculture, green energy, trade and tourism.

Sanzhar Bolotov emphasized the interest of the Kyrgyz Republic in expanding economic ties with the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. He noted high export, tourism and industrial potential of the country, as well as sustainable growth of the construction sector.

Following the talks, the parties expressed readiness to intensify dialogue and begin implementing specific joint initiatives aimed at strengthening practical cooperation.

Earlier it was reported that trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and China reached $11.5 bln in first 5 months of 2025.