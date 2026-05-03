Kyrgyzstan, China to deepen energy cooperation

According to the Ministry of Energy, a Kyrgyz-Chinese business forum was held in Hangzhou on April 30 as part of a working visit. More than 150 business representatives participated in the forum. Meetings were held to deepen practical cooperation between the two countries and implement joint projects.

The forum included a presentation on promising major projects in the Kyrgyz Republic's energy sector and the potential of the Kyrgyz energy sector, which enabled an open dialogue with representatives of businesses and organizations to discuss prospects for cooperation.

During the meeting, representatives of Chinese companies and business and industrial circles expressed interest in participating in projects in Kyrgyzstan's energy sector and asked a number of questions.

In turn, Ibraev provided detailed and comprehensive answers to each of their questions and proposals, noting that the Kyrgyz side is always ready to collaborate with investors to implement major projects.

He also toured the Kerun Intelligent Control transformer equipment manufacturing plant. Following the meeting, the parties expressed their readiness to develop bilateral cooperation.

As previously reported, Kyrgyzstan keeps the key rate at 12%.