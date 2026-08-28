Kyrgyzstan, China ink USD 300 million agreements

Among the key areas of cooperation are medical tourism and healthcare projects, tourism infrastructure, including resorts and complexes, energy, including electricity, thermal power, oil, and gas, urban water management and agro-industrial development.

National Investment Agency and the Hong Kong Chamber of Commerce and Industry signed a memorandum of understanding, Kyrgyzneftegaz and Xinjiang Central Asia Petroleum signed a memo on strategic cooperation in oil and gas, and Bishkek City Hall and Henan Water Construction inked a memorandum of understanding on urban water management.

Besides, Danai LLC and Fujian RAYSCO Medical Technology signed a framework agreement for the Proton and Radiation Cancer Therapy Center project.

The forum was held at the Ala-Archa State Residence ahead of President Xi Jinping’s state visit to Kyrgyzstan within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.