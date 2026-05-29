Kyrgyzstan, China continue regular political dialogue

According to the Cabinet of Ministers' press service, the meeting took place as part of the 5th Forum of Regional Heads and the Meeting of Sister Cities of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states, entitled "Interregional Partnership in SCO: 25 Years of Joint Development."

During the meeting, the parties noted the particular importance of regular political dialogue between the two heads of state. They emphasized that the countries are consistently strengthening their strategic partnership, developing interparliamentary ties, and actively interacting on international platforms.

Furthermore, they discuss issues of trade, economic, cultural, people-to-people, and healthcare cooperation. The parties expressed confidence that today's meeting will lay a solid foundation for further strengthening bilateral relations between Kyrgyzstan and China.

In turn, Shen Yueyue, Vice Chair of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, noted that under the leadership of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov, Kyrgyzstan is actively developing in all areas. Having praised Kyrgyzstan's chairmanship of the SCO, she emphasized the importance of the upcoming SCO summit, which will be held in Bishkek.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Belarusian and Kyrgyz presidents landed in Astana ahead of the Eurasian Economic Forum.