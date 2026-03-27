China to build drone production plant in Kyrgyzstan

As part of the cooperation, the Chinese side donated 12 unmanned aerial vehicles to the ministry. This equipment will be used for agricultural work, including plant protection, agricultural monitoring, and precipitation induction in the country.

During the meeting, the parties discussed future areas of collaboration and cooperation development. Specifically, the possibility of creating a specialized center for training and professional development in the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) was considered.

Furthermore, the company plans to build a drone manufacturing plant in the Kyrgyz Republic.

Notably, at the initiative of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Uzbekistan and with the support of the World Bank, 100 modern Chinese-made drones have been delivered to the country.