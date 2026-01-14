Kazakhstan adopts 2026-2030 Waste Management Concept

The document determines major approaches to the country’s transition to environmentally sustainable and resource-saving model economy model.

The development of the Concept is driven by systemic problems in the field of waste management, including low processing levels, inadequate infrastructure, reliance on waste burial, increasing volumes of industrial and hazardous waste, and weak coordination among authorities and regions.

The implementation of the Concept is called to foster the development of processing infrastructure, reduce the burden on landfills, integration of secondary resources into the economy, digitization of the processes and enhance business involvement.

The document was developed as part of the Kazakhstan-2050 Strategy, Green Economy Transition Concept, the 2029 National Development Plan, 2060 Carbon Neutrality Strategy, and in line with Kazakhstan’s international commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Earlier, it was reported that Kyrgyzstan launched a Chinese-funded waste-to-energy plant.