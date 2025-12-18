Kazakhstan introduces official insurance and registration for e-scooters

One of the law’s key provisions is stricter requirements for the operation of electric scooters offered for rent.

To ensure the safety of road users, electric scooters are now classified as vehicles requiring mandatory civil liability insurance for owners of rental scooters, including both legal entities and individual entrepreneurs.

In addition, legal entities and individual entrepreneurs renting out electric scooters must comply with several obligations, including:

Maintaining records and assigning a registration number displayed on each electric scooter;

Verifying user identity and ensuring they possess a valid driver’s license for any vehicle category and are not restricted from driving, using integration with the information systems of the authorized authorities;

Prohibiting rental and road use of electric scooters by individuals under 18 years of age or by those without a valid or with a revoked driving license, among other requirements.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that over 370 e-scooter accidents were recorded in Kazakhstan since the beginning of the year.