Kyrgyzstan bans export of mineral fertilizers

The restriction, which excludes exports under customs transit procedures and humanitarian assistance provided by the Cabinet of Ministers, will remain in effect for six months.

The decision was signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The ban does not apply to mineral fertilizers that were subject to export, were previously imported from third countries and do not meet quality requirements.

Relevant government agencies have been instructed to implement necessary measures to prevent the illegal export of certain types of mineral fertilizers.

