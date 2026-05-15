Kyrgyzstan backs introduction of unified transit permit within TRACECA

According to Almaz Turgunbayev, growing trade, stronger economic ties, and the modernization of transport infrastructure are contributing to an increase in transit and multimodal freight traffic between Europe and Asia, particularly through Central Asian countries.

He noted that countries in the region continue implementing infrastructure projects aimed at improving transport connectivity and increasing the capacity of transport corridors.

“The development of economic ties, growth in trade, and modernization of transport infrastructure are contributing to higher volumes of cargo transportation and transit through Central Asian countries. Multimodal transportation is being used more actively, and the importance of sustainable and efficient transport routes between Europe and Asia is rising,” Turgunbayev said.

He also spoke about ongoing infrastructure projects, including the construction and modernization of road and railway routes, which, he said, are expected to strengthen the region’s transit potential and reduce transportation times.

“The implementation of infrastructure projects, including new transport routes and the modernization of existing ones, will help increase cargo flows, ensure year-round transit, and improve the efficiency of logistics chains,” Almaz Turgunbayev noted.

Turgunbayev also stressed the importance of digitalizing the transport sector and introducing electronic documents, including the development of multilateral permit systems and digital data exchange platforms among participating countries.

“We support the further digitalization of transport processes, the introduction of electronic documents, the development of automated control systems, and the expansion of multilateral permit mechanisms. This will help create a unified digital transport space and reduce administrative barriers,” he stated.

Turgunbayev said the key task at the current stage is to move from discussing initiatives to their practical implementation, as well as to improve the efficiency of cooperation among participating countries.

In conclusion, he reaffirmed interest in further developing cooperation within TRACECA and readiness to strengthen regional transport connectivity.

Earlier, it was reported that TRACECA transitions to digital format for transit transportation.