Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan ink Treaty on Allied Relations

According to the head of state, the signing of the document was an important outcome of the Azerbaijani President's state visit to Kyrgyzstan.

"Today's talks brings important outcome, the signing of the Treaty on Allied Relations. This truly historic event marks a new stage in Kyrgyz-Azerbaijani cooperation. "Furthermore, a substantial package of bilateral documents was signed, covering energy, transport, cybersecurity, education, financial market regulation, and precious metals circulation. We noted the progressive development of trade and economic cooperation and the steady growth of mutual trade," the head of state said.

The president noted that the parties agreed to continue to create favorable conditions for expanding business ties and implementing joint investment projects.

Earlier, it was reported that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, to participate in the Informal Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and Azerbaijan