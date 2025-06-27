Kyrgyzstan attracts Malaysian investors to energy sector

The document is aimed at developing mutually beneficial cooperation in the field of green energy. The Memorandum was signed by the Minister of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic Taalaibek Ibraev and President of CitaGlobal Berhad Dr. Mohammad Norza Zakaria.

In addition, a meeting was held between the Minister of Energy and representatives of the oil and gas corporation PETRONAS, a leading player in the global energy market.

The meeting was held at the PETRONAS headquarters located in the Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur. The Malaysian side was represented by Low Kian Min, Director of Renewable Energy, Gentari, a subsidiary of PETRONAS, Abu Hanzalah bin Abu Bakar, Head of PETRONAS Central and Northern Office (PCNO), and Zukifli bin Osman, Senior Manager, PETRONAS Central and Northern Office (PCNO).

The Minister expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and high level of organization of the meeting, emphasizing the importance of dialogue with Malaysia and the openness of the Kyrgyz Republic to international cooperation in the energy sector.

During the meeting, the minister presented an overview of the energy potential of Kyrgyzstan and promising areas for investment.

Low Kian Min presented the activities of Gentari, a subsidiary of PETRONAS specializing in sustainable and low-carbon energy solutions.

In turn, the Minister separately made a presentation on the topic of "Promising projects in the field of green energy in the Kyrgyz Republic", covering plans for the development of hydrogen energy, expansion of the network of electric charging stations and the implementation of projects in the field of renewable energy sources.

Following the meeting, the parties expressed mutual interest in developing practical cooperation. The Minister invited the PETRONAS delegation to visit the Kyrgyz Republic for a more detailed discussion of the possibilities of implementing joint investment projects in the energy sector.

The meeting was held in a constructive and friendly atmosphere, confirming the readiness to deepen Kyrgyz-Malaysian cooperation in the field of sustainable development.

It was reported earlier, Malaysia to launch electric vehicles production in Kazakhstan.