Joint Kyrgyzstan-Tatarstan plant to boost industrial cooperation

The facility produces equipment for energy and infrastructure projects and incorporates modern automated manufacturing technologies to improve production efficiency and product quality.

The opening ceremony was attended by Temir Sariev, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kyrgyzstan, who described the launch as an important step in the country's economic development.

"Moving from the trade of finished goods to the creation of joint production facilities is an important step in the development of Kyrgyzstan's economy," Sariev said.

The new plant is expected to strengthen industrial cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Tatarstan, while creating opportunities for technology transfer and the development of domestic manufacturing.

Earlier, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan debated promising joint projects in energy, industry, agriculture.