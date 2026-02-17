Kyrgyzstan applies to host 2028 AFC U-23 Asian Cup

According to the union, the competition is one of the most important tournaments in Asia and will involve 16 of the continent's strongest national teams.

Holding the tournament in Kyrgyzstan will make a significant contribution to the development of the country's football infrastructure, increasing its international reputation and popularizing football among young people.

The KFU proposed a comprehensive concept that includes stadiums, training grounds, hotel infrastructure, and transport logistics that meet international standards.

Jordan, Japan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Uzbekistan have also bid to host the 2028 tournament.

The AFC plans to send a delegation to inspect the infrastructure and assess the country’s readiness on March 2-6. A final decision on the host country will be taken, based on inspection results and submitted documents.

Earlier, it was reported that a FIFA delegation visited the Uzbekistan Football Association to review preparations for the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2027, which will be jointly hosted by Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.