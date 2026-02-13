FIFA delegation visits Uzbekistan ahead of U-20 World Cup
A FIFA delegation visited the Uzbekistan Football Association to review preparations for the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2027, which will be jointly hosted by Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, Qazinform News Agency cites UzA.
Foreign specialists praised Uzbekistan’s football reforms, infrastructure upgrades, and growing international cooperation, noting that these efforts align with global transformation trends in the sport.
The sides debated preliminary organizational and functional plans and established mechanisms for coordination of activities.
The parties agreed to maintain ongoing cooperation to ensure successful hosting of the tournament.
Noteworthy, Asean Football reported that the FIFA Series 2026 will be held in March and April, with Kazakhstan selected to host one of the mini-tournaments. Details on the remaining participants and host cities are yet to be announced.