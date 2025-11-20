Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan aim to increase trade turnover up to $2 billion

According to the ministry, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for developing Kyrgyz-Uzbek trade and economic cooperation. Particular attention was paid to achieving the strategic goal set by the heads of state of the two countries: increasing mutual trade turnover to $2 billion.

The ministers also exchanged views on the preparation and implementation of upcoming joint events aimed at expanding business contacts and supporting investment cooperation. Furthermore, promising projects in industry, transport logistics, agriculture, and energy were discussed.

