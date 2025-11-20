EN
    Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan aim to increase trade turnover up to $2 billion

    12:00, 20 November 2025

    Kyrgyz Minister of Economy and Commerce Bakyt Sydykov met with Uzbek Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade Laziz Kudratov on the sidelines of the CAREC Business Forum in Bishkek, Kabar reports. 

    Photo credit: Kabar

    According to the ministry, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for developing Kyrgyz-Uzbek trade and economic cooperation. Particular attention was paid to achieving the strategic goal set by the heads of state of the two countries: increasing mutual trade turnover to $2 billion.

    The ministers also exchanged views on the preparation and implementation of upcoming joint events aimed at expanding business contacts and supporting investment cooperation. Furthermore, promising projects in industry, transport logistics, agriculture, and energy were discussed.

    As earlier reported by Qazinform News Agency, ADB to formalize Almaty-Bishkek border project, president says.

    Kyrgyzstan Uzbekistan Central Asia Trade Economy
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
