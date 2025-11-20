ADB to formalize Almaty-Bishkek border project, president says

Speaking at the CAREC Business Forum in Bishkek, the president said that the planned agreement marks a major step toward strengthening regional connectivity under the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) program.

Kanda noted that participants had explored the transformative potential of CAREC Corridor 2, adding that today’s discussions focused on the Kyrgyz Republic’s ambition to become a hub for regional trade and transport.

“For CAREC specifically, ADB is mobilizing around $4 billion in the next few years to support priority projects along Corridor 2,” he said. The upcoming Almaty-Bishkek project, he added, is “an example of how cooperation can modernize border crossings and make trade flow seamlessly.”

Kanda emphasized that private sector development is now central to ADB’s strategy. “Recognizing the potential, ADB has made private sector development our top priority,” he said, noting that private sector operations have more than doubled since 2022.

“Looking ahead, we aim to increase private sector financing fourfold to $13 billion annually by 2030,” he added, underscoring the bank’s commitment to expanding investment and supporting sustainable growth across the region.

As earlier reported by Qazinform, new ADB program to help Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan respond to disasters.