Kyrgyzstan and UK trade partnership hits new milestone

Data obtained from the UK Trade and Investment Factsheet indicates that UK exports to Kyrgyzstan rose sharply to 101 million pounds sterling ($135 million), up 83.6% (46 million pounds sterling, $62 million), while imports from Kyrgyzstan fell 14.4% (14 million pounds sterling, $19 million) to 83 million pounds sterling ($111 million).

Kyrgyzstan ranked as the UK’s 139th largest trading partner over the year to 2Q 2025, accounting for less than 0.1% of total UK trade.

At the end of 2023, data on UK foreign direct investment (FDI) in Kyrgyzstan were not available due to disclosure limitations. FDI from Kyrgyzstan in the UK stood at 402 million pounds sterling ($539 million), up 8.4% (31 million pounds sterling, $41 million) from 2022, representing less than 0.1% of the UK’s total inward FDI stock.

