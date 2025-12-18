Ankara becomes Tourism Capital of Turkic World for 2026

Those attending the event were Manas Mayor Ernisbek Ormokov, City Council Chairman Nurtilek Bolotov, an official delegation from Türkiye led by Ankara Deputy Governor Izzettin Sevgili, and others.

The ceremony featured a theatrical performance celebrating the historical friendship and cultural and spiritual ties between the two fraternal peoples. Musical compositions by Kyrgyz and Turkish authors were also performed.

Photo credit: Kabar

Addressing the event, Mayor Ernisbek Ormokov highlighted his intention to build up close, friendly relations with Ankara. He noted that cooperation between the two cities will pave the way for mutually beneficial and long-term partnership in tourism, culture, education, and local government.

In turn, Ankara Deputy Governor Izzettin Sevgili thanked the Kyrgyz side for a warm welcome and hospitality and invited Manas authorities to pay an official visit Ankara.

Photo credit: Kabar

The event culminated in the official transfer of the status of the tourism capital of the Turkic world. Ormokli presented a symbolic key to Ankara Deputy Governor Izzettin Sevgili.

As a reminder, at the initiative of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov and with the support of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Manas city was declared the tourism capital of the Turkic world for 2025.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakh city of Almaty had been declared the Youth Capital of the Turkic World.