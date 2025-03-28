Kyrgyzstan and Turkiye intend to increase trade turnover to $5 bln

The Cabinet of Ministers said that the parties discussed the implementation of the agreements reached during the state visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Kyrgyzstan on November 5, 2024. The key issue was increasing the volume of trade between the countries to 5 billion US dollars. Specific steps and activities aimed at achieving this ambitious goal were identified.

During the meeting, issues of expanding trade, economic and investment cooperation were also touched upon. Particular attention was paid to preparations for the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Kyrgyz-Turkish Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation.

The parties expressed interest in further developing bilateral relations, stimulating mutual investment and deepening trade ties.

