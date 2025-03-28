IMF mission visits Kyrgyzstan

Chairman of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic Melis Turgunbaev, being the Governor from the Kyrgyz Republic to the IMF, held meetings with the IMF team, the National Bbank reported. The parties discussed the monetary policy of the National Bank, issues of sustainability of the country's financial sector and, in general, measures to ensure macroeconomic stability.

As part of the consultations, meetings were held between representatives of the Cabinet of Ministers, the National Bank and other organizations with the IMF mission to discuss the macroeconomic situation in the country and policy measures.

The IMF Executive Director Patrick Loschevski, who represents the interests of the Kyrgyz authorities and is a representative of the IMF’s Swiss voting group, which includes Kyrgyzstan, also took part in the discussions with the IMF mission.

Recall that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) anticipated that Kyrgyzstan's real GDP growth would reach 6.5 percent in 2024.